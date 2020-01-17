Ken Starr, Dershowitz join Trump’s impeachment defense team

Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into then-President Bill Clinton, and attorney Alan Dershowitz will join President Trump’s impeachment defense team, Fox News has learned.

The prominent lawyers were among several attorneys added to the team as the president's impeachment trial gets underway.

The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.

Fox News reported earlier this week that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will take the lead on the president’s defense team in the Senate trial, along with Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow. Cipollone deputies Michael Purpura and Patrick Philbin will also work on the team.

Dershowitz confirmed his role in a series of tweets on Friday, saying, he would "present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal."

"While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution -- he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton -- he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution," he said in another tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.