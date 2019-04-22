Kellyanne Conway: Trump can't be impeached by an investigation Democrats started

As thousands gathered on the White House lawn for the annual Easter egg roll on Monday morning, Kellyanne Conway criticized House Democrats latest impeachment push, calling it "a ridiculous proposition."

News broke on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plans to hold a private conference call with fellow Democrats to discuss the possibility of impeaching President Trump.

The issue was raised again after a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report was released last week, which Dems argue provides evidence to the contrary of Attorney General William Barr's summary that the investigation found no evidence that President Trump obstructed justice.

However, Conway pushed back.

TRUMP SUES TO BLOCK DEMOCRATS' SUBPOENA FOR FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ TARGETED BY MYSTERY MULTIMILLIONAIRE DONOR

"You can't impeach a Republican president for something the Democrats started, which is this ridiculous investigation that has cost us $25 million, over 2500 subpoenas," Conway told "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt on Monday morning.

"The special counsel provides a report to the attorney general who, in concert with the deputy attorney general and office of legal counsel, decided there was no obstructive conduct. They could not bring obstruction charges - they made that decision," she continued.

"I'm sure if director Mueller and his team could have brought those very clear charges they would have."

She added that many in the media are now trying to "save face" after fiercely believing and predicting Mueller's investigation would uncover collusion between Trump and Russia, which would have supplemented their arguments in 2016 that Trump "lied and stole the election."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the 2020 election approaches, Conway also commented on the wide array of Democrats entering the race and reminded viewers that candidates need to run on real issues.

"Simple math," she said. "One, 19, 50, anything times zero, simple multiplication ... 19 are running, but if your message is zero it's a big zero."