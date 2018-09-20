Keith Ellison domestic violence accuser posts 2017 medical document identifying Democrat as abuser

The woman who accused U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., of domestic abuse released on Wednesday what appeared to be a medical document from 2017 detailing the abuse allegedly caused by the congressman.

Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend of Ellison, published the document on social media just days after saying the Democratic Party “smeared” her and threatened to isolate her over her allegations against the deputy of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

A doctor wrote in the medical document that Monahan “states that she was in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse by a partner with whom she is now separated.

“She identifies the individual she was involved with as Congressman Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly,” the document added.

The woman claims the document’s date – Nov. 28, 2017 – proves she discussed the abuse story long before she publicly voiced her accusations against the Democrat.

She came forward with her story last month, alleging that Ellison sent her threatening text messages and once screamed obscenities at her as he dragged her off a bed by her feet.

Ellison has denied all the accusations, saying he “never behaved this way.” He did acknowledge he was in a relationship with the woman.

Monahan previously said that she has a video of Ellison attacking her, but declined the requests to release the footage, saying it’s too traumatic.

The allegations didn’t lead to any immediate action against the congressman, except for the announcement that the DNC would review the accusations. He went on to win the Democratic primary election for Minnesota attorney general.

KEITH ELLISON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ACCUSER SAYS DEMOCRATIC PARTY DOESN'T BELIEVE HER STORY

Earlier this week, Monahan said the Democratic Party doesn’t believe her allegations, even as it stood behind Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser of sexual misconduct.

“No, they don't,” Monahan tweeted in response to a question whether the party believes women’s stories about misconduct. “I've been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse.”

“Four people, including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly,” she added. “I shared multiple texts between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, I knew I wouldn't be believed.”

Monahan went on to reiterate that her story has nothing to do with politics. “I have nothing to prove to anyone, I simply shared my story. People can believe it or not. I don’t need anyone to affirm my humanity, I affirmed it,” she wrote in another tweet.

“The fact that both parties only care if it scores political points is hypocritical,” she added. “Do you think a person who has dealt with any form of abuse by politicians is thinking about politics? No, we & are families are trying to heal.”