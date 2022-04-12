Rep. Kat Cammack backs Mike Gibbons in Ohio GOP Senate primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack is endorsing Ohio Senate candidate Mike Gibbons in the state's Republican primary Wednesday, adding a young national GOP voice to the investment banker's corner.

"Mike Gibbons is a true conservative voice that will best serve Ohioans in the U.S. Senate," Cammack, R-Fla., said Wednesday. "Mike will bring a much-needed perspective on how to limit the size and scope of the federal government and get our economy back on track. He will be a fighter for the America First agenda. I'm honored to endorse him in the Ohio Senate primary race."

FOLLOWING TRUMP ENDORSEMENT, OZ AND MCCORMICK TRADE JABS IN PENNSYLVANIA GOP SENATE PRIMARY BATTLE

"I am humbled to have Congresswoman Cammack's endorsement," Gibbons said. "I look forward to working with her in Washington to cut spending and curb inflation caused by Democrats' reckless policies. Together we will fight for the America First agenda."

Cammack is a member of the 2020 GOP House freshman class that significantly exceeded expectations last year when Republicans gained seats in the House of Representatives despite losing the Senate and the presidency. The class of GOP lawmakers was historically diverse, especially on gender, causing GOP leaders to dub 2020 the "year of the Republican woman."

Cammack grabbed headlines last year with an impassioned speech against Democrats' reconciliation spending bill, which she said she was voting "hell no" against.

Gibbons has been at or near the top of most polls in the Ohio GOP Senate primary, with former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel a close second, according to a Fox News Poll from early last month. "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken and Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan also had some support from polled voters in the competitive primary.

Notably, Gibbons hasn't had as many splashy out-of-state endorsements as some other candidates in the GOP primary. But he's gotten more than a dozen in-state endorsements from county Republican Party groups and current and former state GOP officials.

Cammack joins Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as an out-of-state Republican backing Gibbons.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is retiring after his current term, which opened up his seat for what is expected to be a key race in deciding control of the Senate in the fall. The winner of the GOP primary is expected to face Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the general election. The state primary in Ohio is May 3.