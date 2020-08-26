Karen Pence previews RNC speech: I'll talk about our military community that is 'near and dear to my heart'

Second lady Karen Pence, who is scheduled to speak during the third night of the Republican National Convention, previewed her speech on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, saying she will focus on highlighting the “heroes of our country.”

Pence noted that the theme on Wednesday night is “Land of Heroes," pointing out that “America is made up of people who are heroes.”

She added, “I get to talk a little bit about our military community,” which she said is “near and dear to my heart.”

“I've worked a lot with military spouses to help them with employment and I've also done a lot of work with veterans on preventing suicide,” Pence noted. “So it'll be an exciting night to highlight the heroes in this great country.”

The second lady said she thinks the Republican National Convention has been “phenomenal” so far.

“We are telling an empowering, optimistic, hopeful message,” she said.

Pence noted that the theme of the first night of the convention was “Land of Promise.”

“This president has kept his promises, but he didn't tell you that on the first night; we actually had everyday Americans tell of the promises that he's kept for them and it's a land of promise,” she said. “It's a land of opportunity, which was the second night's theme.”

She added, “This president wants to empower every American to enjoy the opportunities that we have in this country and it was very inspiring to me.”

Pence also pointed out that she and her husband were in the recently renovated White House Rose Garden as the first lady addressed the Republican Convention on Tuesday night and thought her speech was “absolutely beautiful” and “uplifting.”

During her speech, Melania Trump made the case for her husband’s reelection, emphasizing that President Trump “loves this country and he knows how to get things done.”

“She told a great story, she told her story, which is the story of so many Americans,” Pence said.

The second lady acknowledged that “there are a lot of people on the fence still and that's OK.”

She said those undecided voters are “looking at this convention and wanting to hear the stories and they're wanting to know what should I do? Who should I vote for?”

“This is an opportunity for this president to tell his story, to tell of the promises that he's kept and I think last night, what you heard from Melania was she shared how much this president loves this country and I've got to tell you, I see that all the time when I talk to this president,” Pence said.

“He absolutely loves this country and he wants everybody to succeed.”