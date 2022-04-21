Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

Kamala Harris staff exodus: Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy to leave position

Flournoy marks the 13th departure from the vice president’s office

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy will be leaving the administration and replaced by top adviser Lorraine Voles in the latest shakeup in Harris’ office, according to the White House

First reported by the Washington Post, Voles was brought into Harris' office by Flournoy last summer, as the vice president faced negative headlines for a flurry of staffers leaving her office. 

  • Flournoy
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE: Tina Flournoy, chief of staff to the Vice President, and Mazin Alfaqi, special adviser to the Vice President for the Northern Triangle, walk from a chinook helicopter to board Air Force Two to return to Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Palmerola, Honduras. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

  • Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks and President Biden signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects in Upper Marlboro, MD at Ironworkers Local 5 on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 3

    FILE: Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks and President Biden signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects in Upper Marlboro, MD at Ironworkers Local 5 on Feb. 4, 2022.  (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Vice President Kamala Harris
    Image 3 of 3

    Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday after coming into close contact with a staffer this week, a White House official said.   (LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris tapped Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff in December 2020. 

Harris, in a statement, praised the departing Flournoy, calling her a "valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office."

KAMALA HARRIS TO OFFICIATE NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR'S WEDDING IN DC

"Tina is the consummate public servant and I will continue to rely on her advice, counsel and friendship," the vice president said. 

Flournoy marks the 13th departure from the vice president’s office. Harris' deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, is also leaving the White House in the coming weeks.

Harris' national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, stepped down last month and her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, left the White House in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

