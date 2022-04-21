Kamala Harris staff exodus: Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy to leave position

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy will be leaving the administration and replaced by top adviser Lorraine Voles in the latest shakeup in Harris’ office, according to the White House.

First reported by the Washington Post, Voles was brought into Harris' office by Flournoy last summer, as the vice president faced negative headlines for a flurry of staffers leaving her office.

Harris tapped Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff in December 2020.

Harris, in a statement, praised the departing Flournoy, calling her a "valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office."

"Tina is the consummate public servant and I will continue to rely on her advice, counsel and friendship," the vice president said.

Flournoy marks the 13th departure from the vice president’s office. Harris' deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, is also leaving the White House in the coming weeks.

Harris' national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, stepped down last month and her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, left the White House in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.