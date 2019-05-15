Kamala Harris turns the tables on Joe Biden, says he'd be 'a great running mate'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., responded on Wednesday to a question about interest in her serving as fellow 2020 contender Joe Biden's runningmate, saying the former vice president would be a good fit for a repeat of his former job under her administration.

“I think Joe Biden would be a great runningmate," she told reporters in New Hampshire. "As vice president he’s shown he can do the job.”

Her comments came as some pushed a 2020 Democratic ticket with both Biden and Harris. Harris, seen as a progressive leader, could offer Biden, a perceived moderate, a chance to appease the Democratic base in 2020.

“That would be a dream ticket for me, a dream ticket!” Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., reportedly said of the two teaming up for the election.

IS JOE BIDEN TOO MODERATE?

“I think he’s going to look to balance his ticket so that the ticket itself is more appealing," Rep. Anthony Brown said, according to Politico. "I think it would make sense and it wouldn’t surprise me if he picked a woman of color.”

It comes after Harris, on Wednesday, said she would be willing to use her executive authority to ban imports of assault-style weapons. She also offered support for Sen. Cory Booker's, D-N.J. controversial proposal requiring all gun owners to hold federal licenses.

Biden, meanwhile, has faced criticism for being too moderate -- particularly on climate change. After progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appeared to knock Biden's plan, he told critics to "calm down."

“You never heard me say ‘middle of the road.’ I’ve never been middle-of-the-road on the environment. Tell her... to look at my record. She’ll find that nobody has been more consistent about taking on the environment and a green revolution than I have,” he said.