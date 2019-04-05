Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren among Democrats to speak at NAN convention Friday

A number of Democratic presidential candidates have already spoken at Al Sharpton’s four-day National Action Network Convention in New York that started Wednesday, but Friday will see appearances by a slew of the most prominent 2020 hopefuls.

Senators Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kristin Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and California Rep. Eric Swalwell are all scheduled to speak at the event.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will also speak on Friday.

Some of the issues being discussed at the event include health care, education, prison reform and reparations.

On Wednesday, former Texas congressman and 2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke about voter suppression and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro discussed his plan for decriminalizing illegal entry into the United States.

The National Action Network promotes “a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality,” according to its website.