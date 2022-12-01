Kamala Harris attends secretive gathering of influential Democratic donors who help steer liberal agenda

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday appeared at an event hosted by a shadowy group of left-wing millionaire and billionaire donors to speak ahead of their four-day conference.

The Call Center Workers United Twitter account posted two photos from the event hosted by the Democracy Alliance, which included Harris holding a microphone while speaking to an audience. The name of the event is titled "Powering up for Democracy," and the screen in the background of the event shows that the four-day gathering is in Washington, D.C.

"Our very own Katrina Berry just spoke about our Nov. 1 strike and our growing worker-led movement at #DemocracyAlliance conference," the tweet said. "She got a standing ovation from VP Harris, Jane Fonda, and more! We're so so proud!! #1u."

Founded in 2005, the Democracy Alliance is a secretive group of wealthy Democratic donors that helps steer the progressive agenda and counts George Soros as a known member. Since its inception, the club has been instrumental in driving massive sums to left-wing causes and organizations and propping up left-wing pipelines and infrastructure.

Democracy Alliance members must donate at least $200,000 annually to groups vetted and approved by the coalition. According to internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, the alliance has recommended its members use pass-through avenues such as the billion-dollar dark money nonprofit network managed by Arabella Advisors consulting firm to fund endeavors.

Each year, the deep-pocketed club holds spring and fall conferences to map out its upcoming agenda. The gatherings include powerful politicians and representatives from left-wing activist groups that drive the progressive causes they fund on the national and state levels.

According to Puck News, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the newly elected leader for House Democrats in the next Congress, will appear at the conference that begins Thursday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Maryland Reps. Jamie Raskin and Donna Edwards will also be on hand.

This year's fall conference is not the first time Harris has cozied up to the influential group. In 2017, then-Sen. Harris recorded a "special videotaped message" for attendees introducing "A talk with George Soros" at their retreat in Carlsbad, Calif., the Free Beacon reported. In 2021, Harris prerecorded remarks for its fall virtual summit.

Dozens of other federal and state-level politicians have attended their conferences over the years, including Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar, who in 2019 mingled with a Democracy Alliance board member and attendees at Washington, D.C.'s Mandarin Oriental Hotel bar, according to the Free Beacon.

The alliance has supported over 150 left-wing organizations, ranging from the more well-known Media Matters for America, Center for American Progress and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington to the Center for Popular Democracy and the Center for Community Change.

Harris' office did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.