Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket arrives at Supreme Court to lie in repose

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket arrived at the Supreme Court building Wednesday morning and was greeted by former law clerks who lined the front steps as honorary pallbearers as thousands are expected to pay their respects to the liberal icon this week.

The remaining justices awaited her arrival in the Supreme Court’s Great Hall, where a ceremony took place as Ginsburg’s casket rests on the Lincoln Catafalque, the platform that held the casket of President Abraham Lincoln.

A private ceremony will be led by Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt, co-senior rabbi at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C. Holtzblatt’s husband Ari Holtzblatt clerked for Ginsburg in 2014. Rabbi Holtzblatt is expected to speak at the ceremony, as is Chief Justice John Roberts.

Following the ceremony, Ginsburg will be moved from the Great Hall to the Portico at the top of the front steps of the building, where she will lie in repose. The public will be able to pay their respects until 10 p.m. Wednesday, and then Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

President Trump will reportedly pay his respects on Thursday, according to NBC News.

On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state at the National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol on Friday. A ceremony will be held that morning, but only invited guests will be permitted to attend due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

