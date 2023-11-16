Judge in Trump's Georgia election interference case orders 'sensitive' evidence withheld from public

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia has issued a protective order that certain "sensitive" evidence in the case be withheld from the public.

The order, issued Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, came after the video recordings of interviews with some of Trump's co-defendants were leaked to the media earlier this week.

It specifies that prosecutors can deem certain evidence turned over to the defense as "sensitive material" unfit for public release, and provides that the defense can challenge such a designation within 14 days.

DESANTIS TROLLS NIKKI HALEY WITH NEW CAMPAIGN MERCH MOCKING HER COMMENTS ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA VERIFICATION

District Attorney Fani Willis had requested a broader version of the order following the leaking of the video interviews, citing potential harassment, witness intimidation, or jury pool tainting.

Defense attorney Jonathan Miller, who represents former Coffee County election supervisor Misty Hampton, admitted to leaking the video evidence, which included excerpts from prosecutor interviews with former Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, as well as pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall.

All four have pleaded guilty to charges in the case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they pursue charges against the remaining 15 defendants.

BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING SINKS OVER ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR; SUPPORT FOR TRUMP IN 2024 RISES: POLL

Trump was indicted by Willis in August, and pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegedly attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, including violation Georgia's anti-racketeering law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP