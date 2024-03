Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans are demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas provide information on how a Haitian migrant charged with raping a disabled teen girl at a Massachusetts state shelter entered the United States and who sponsored him to come here.

Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., who chairs the Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security and Enforcement, jointly penned a letter to Mayorkas on Tuesday regarding their investigation into 26-year-old Cory Alvarez. On March 13, police in Rockland, Mass., arrested Alvarez, a Haitian national, "in connection with a vicious assault on a disabled ‘15-year-old girl,’" the letter obtained by the Boston Herald reported.

"According to press reports, in June 2023, Alvarez was 'fl[own] directly from Haiti to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City' as part of the Biden Administration’s illegal categorical parole program known as CHNV that ‘allows up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to fly into the U.S.’ each month," the letter says.

"Criminal aliens exploit vulnerabilities in our nation’s immigration system to the detriment of those in the United States," the letter says. "The Biden Administration’s border and immigration policies only increase the likelihood that criminal aliens will successfully enter and remain in the U.S. Pursuant to the Rules of the House of Representatives, the Committee on the Judiciary is authorized to conduct oversight of federal immigration policy and procedures."

Alavarez's case recently sparked outcry in the nearby New Hampshire governor's race, with Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte demanding her Democratic opponent, Joyce Craig, "denounce" her endorsement from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. Healey remarked to news cameras last week that while the 15-year-old girl's alleged rape at a state emergency shelter for migrants is a "horrible situation," there is vetting in place for people brought in and "it's unfortunate from time to time things will happen."

To assist the committee with "its continued oversight of federal immigration policy and procedures," Jordan and McClintock requested, "case history information, including, but not limited to, the alien’s immigration history, immigration benefits applications, the alien file (A-file) or consular file (including all consular notes), and immigration detention status and history." The letter also ask that DHS provide, "Information regarding the time, date, and place of any and all of the alien’s entries into the United States."

The letter asks Mayorkas for, "information regarding the Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support, on which Alvarez was listed as a beneficiary, including the I-134A itself, the supporter who filed the I-134A, and information regarding how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ensured that the supporter continued to fulfill his or her duties pursuant to the Form I-134A requirements."

The final request is for "information regarding the alien’s processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, including whether CBP officials were alerted to derogatory information about the alien and what questions were asked of the alien during the screening process." The deadline listed is before 5 p.m. on April 2.