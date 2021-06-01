Expand / Collapse search
Sen. John Kennedy launches 2022 re-election bid: 'I will not let you down. I’d rather drink weed killer.'

Louisiana Republican won 61% of vote in 2106 election to Senate

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Sen. Kennedy: Biden family shows America can be 'bought like a sack of potatoes'Video

Sen. Kennedy: Biden family shows America can be 'bought like a sack of potatoes'

Louisiana Senator weighs in Biden's ATF nominee, potential origins of COVID and latest Hunter Biden scandal on 'Hannity'

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana formally launched his 2022 re-election campaign on Tuesday, promising to his constituents that "come hell or high water —your values will be my values, and I will never be silent — never — when the nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up."

Kennedy, in a video announcing his Senate re-election, also pledged that "I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer."

The senator touted that "in the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot," but he charged that "now the socialists are racing to undo it all. So, my job —our job — isn’t finished. Today, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election for the United States Senate."

KENNEDY RIPS DEMOCRATIC BILL AS ‘ORGY OF SPENDING’

And Kennedy highlighted that "with this announcement, I want to make you a new promise: I promise that I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. I promise I will be a voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken Washington, D.C."

Kennedy, who will turn 70 this November, served 17 years as Louisiana state treasurer. In 2007, the one-time Democrat switched parties, becoming a Republican. After unsuccessful runs for the Senate in 2004 and 2008, he won the open-seat election in 2016, trouncing his rival 61%-39% in the December runoff.

The conservative lawmaker was a strong supporter of President Trump and was one of eight Senate Republicans who on Jan. 6. – hours after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists aiming to disrupt congressional certification of now-President Biden’s victory over Trump – objected to election certification.

In early March, well before Kennedy announced his re-election, Trump endorsed the senator in 2022.

Kennedy's campaign tells Fox News the senator's raised roughly $9.5 million so far this cycle for his re-election, with more than $7 million cash-on-hand. 

