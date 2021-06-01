Sen. John Kennedy launches 2022 re-election bid: 'I will not let you down. I’d rather drink weed killer.'

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana formally launched his 2022 re-election campaign on Tuesday, promising to his constituents that "come hell or high water —your values will be my values, and I will never be silent — never — when the nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up."

Kennedy, in a video announcing his Senate re-election, also pledged that "I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer."

The senator touted that "in the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot," but he charged that "now the socialists are racing to undo it all. So, my job —our job — isn’t finished. Today, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election for the United States Senate."

And Kennedy highlighted that "with this announcement, I want to make you a new promise: I promise that I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. I promise I will be a voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken Washington, D.C."

Kennedy, who will turn 70 this November, served 17 years as Louisiana state treasurer. In 2007, the one-time Democrat switched parties, becoming a Republican. After unsuccessful runs for the Senate in 2004 and 2008, he won the open-seat election in 2016, trouncing his rival 61%-39% in the December runoff.

The conservative lawmaker was a strong supporter of President Trump and was one of eight Senate Republicans who on Jan. 6. – hours after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists aiming to disrupt congressional certification of now-President Biden’s victory over Trump – objected to election certification.

In early March, well before Kennedy announced his re-election, Trump endorsed the senator in 2022.

Kennedy's campaign tells Fox News the senator's raised roughly $9.5 million so far this cycle for his re-election, with more than $7 million cash-on-hand.