Joe Manchin struggles to explain opposition to GOP tax bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday struggled to explain his opposition to the Republican tax overhaul, conceding in a local radio interview that it contains “some good things” that could benefit his state.

The $1.5 trillion package that cleared Congress along party lines on Wednesday is broadly unpopular, according to the polls, and could still cause headaches for Republicans in 2019. But Manchin is running for re-election in a red state where President Trump won overwhelmingly and remains popular, making the Democrat's opposition to the bill problematic.

“There’s some good in this bill. I acknowledge that,” Manchin said, when West Virginia radio talk show host Hoppy Kercheval asked the senator why he opposed legislation that will benefit the “vast majority” of taxpayers and businesses in the state.

“The things that you mention are correct. Initially people will benefit and see some changes in their taxes,” Manchin admitted.

