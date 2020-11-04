Joe Biden wins key battleground of Michigan, Fox News decision desk predicts

Fox News is projecting that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan, leaving him with just one major swing state to win before he obtains the necessary 270 votes to claim the White House.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, polling showed the Democratic nominee edging out a slim victory with 2,684,000 votes (49.9%) compared to 2,617,000 (48.6%) for President Trump. The news came just hours after Fox News and other outlets called Wisconsin for Biden, another state along with Michigan that Trump won in an upset during the 2016 presidential election.

Biden offered a statement on Wednesday in which he refrained from openly declaring victory while maintaining his belief that a complete vote count would show him and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., winning the election.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has remained defiant, insisting that it still has a path to victory with Pennsylvania and other states up for grabs.

“We are confident in our pathway, we are confident in our math,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said Wednesday. “We have confidence. We know the Democrats are pushing to count late ballots — why? Because they know, and we know, if we count all legal ballots, we win.”

He added: “If we count all legal ballots, the president wins.”

The campaign has already called for a recount in Wisconsin and pursued legal challenges in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Fox News currently shows Biden winning Arizona and ahead in Nevada, although the campaign argues Trump should win both. Specifically, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller projected Trump winning by 30,000 votes in Arizona.

If Trump wins Arizona, he would still need to block Biden from picking up just six electoral votes that would allow him to take the presidency. Currently North Carolina and Georgia, worth 15 and 16 electoral votes respectively, are tight but leaning towards the president.

