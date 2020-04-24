Joe Biden predicts that Trump will try and delay 2020 election

Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential candidate predicted Thursday that President Trump will work to delay the election amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a pool report.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Biden’s reported comments come after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. disease expert, said in an interview that he could not guarantee that it will be safe to physically vote at polls in November due to the coronavirus.

“Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win,” Biden said in an online campaign event, according to a pool report.

Biden blasted Trump for working to block emergency funding for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service, which would handle tens of millions of ballots this fall. Biden said it’s evidence that Trump already is trying to “undermine” the election and make it more difficult for Americans to vote.

“We have to make it easier for everybody to be able to vote, particularly if we are still basically in the kind of lockdown circumstances we are in now,” Biden told about 650 donors. “But that takes a lot of money, and it’s going to require us to provide money for states and insist they provide mail-in ballots.”

Earlier this month, Trump said mail-in voting is “horrible. It’s corrupt.”

Trump then suggested that “you get thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone's living room signing ballots all over the place…I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing.” The president didn’t offer any evidence to back up his claim that voting by mail is rampant with fraud and abuse.

A Fox News poll released on Wednesday showed that Biden leads Trump in Michigan, 49 percent to 41. The poll said 10 percent of the voters are still up for grabs.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It shouldn’t be mail-in voting," Trump added. "It should be: you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself. You don’t send it in the mail where people can pick up. All sorts of bad things can happen … by the time it gets in and is tabulated."

The Associated Press contributed to this report