Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

JD Vance

JD Vance calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked after Biden exits presidential campaign

The vice presidential candidate hosted his second rally in Virginia hours after Biden announced he was dropping out of race

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
JD Vance agrees Dems are pulling off a 'coup' against Biden Video

JD Vance agrees Dems are pulling off a 'coup' against Biden

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance breaks down why President Biden’s cabinet should enact the 25th Amendment on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

During his second rally of the day, vice presidential nominee JD Vance once again called on Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment following President Biden's announcement on Monday that he was exiting the presidential race.

"Can anybody just admit that if Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he ain't fit to serve as President of the United States either?" Vance asked the crowd. "And if Kamala Harris is too blind or too corrupt to admit to the American people that Joe Biden should have never been in there, she's not fit to serve, either. We got to get them both out of there." 

Vance continued, adding that he was just as shocked as everyone else to find out Biden had dropped out of the race.

"My wife told me that Joe Biden had decided to withdraw from the presidential race. Now, see, you guys are excited about that. I don't know, I was looking forward to debating Kamala Harris actually," Vance said. "I was promised a debate with Kamala Harris, and that's what I plan to get."

JD VANCE RALLIES VOTERS IN HIS HOMETOWN HOURS AFTER BIDEN EXITS PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (L) and President Joe Biden (R)

Vice presidential hopeful JD Vance advocated for Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Biden from office during his rally in Virginia on Monday.  (Getty Images)

Vance argued that making Harris the presidential nominee is dangerous as she is even worse than Biden.

"Now, history will remember Joe Biden as not just a quitter, which he is, but one of the worst presidents of the United States of America. But my friends, Kamala Harris is a million times worse, and everybody knows it," Vance explained.

"She signed up for every single one of Joe Biden's failures, and she lied about his mental capacity to serve as president. Our country has been saddled for three and a half years with a president who cannot do the job. And that is all because Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democrats lied about his ability to be our president. I think we ought to kick them all out come November and replace him with some people who care about this country," Vance said. 

Vance added more points about Harris and her failure to secure the border.

JD VANCE CALLS ON DEMOCRATS TO INVOKE 25TH AMENDMENT: IF BIDEN 'CAN'T RUN...HE CAN'T SERVE'

JD Vance at a walkthrough during the Republican National Convention

Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, at a walkthrough during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.   (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Harris is actually even more extreme than Biden, even though that's hard to believe. She wants to totally decriminalize illegal immigration. She supported abolishing ICE and wanted to defund the police. Even Joe Biden never went so far as to say he wanted to defund the police," Vance said.

"There is simply no way that you can sit here and say the policies of Joe Biden have worked, which is to say that we got to kick Kamala Harris out of the Oval Office. Don't give her a chance," Vance urged.

Vance, once again, called what is happening to the Democratic Party a threat to democracy.

VANCE HITS CAMPAIGN TRAIL AS HARRIS TEAM SCRAMBLES TO CONSOLIDATE DEM SUPPORT

JD Vance is introduced during the Republican National Convention

Trump's pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Democrats are the ones who want to throw out 14 million ballots and not elect Kamala Harris, but select Kamala Harris with a bunch of billionaires and Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi making the decision instead of Democrat voters. It's disgraceful. And that's the threat to American democracy, that corruption and that broken process," Vance said.

Vance offered the crowd an open invitation to the Republican Party where their vote would matter and be heard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you are a Democrat primary voter, they don't give a damn about you because they don't give a damn who you voted for. If you are a Democrat and you look at this corrupt process, I invite you to the Republican Party. We want to make America great again. We believe in elections. We believe in persuading voters, not lying to them for three and a half years and then doing a switcheroo," Vance said.

More from Politics