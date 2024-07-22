JD Vance calls on Democrats to invoke 25th Amendment: If Biden 'can't run... he can't serve'

Vice presidential hopeful JD Vance advocated for Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Biden from office in an exclusive interview alongside former President Trump set to air Monday night on Fox News.

"I think it is [a coup attempt]," Vance told Jesse Watters, speaking of multiple Democrats' efforts to push Biden to step down.

"There’s a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president and, if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don’t get to do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way."

CLINTONS ENDORSE KAMALA HARRIS HOURS AFTER BIDEN DROPS OUT

Trump replied "sort of" when asked if he believes the presumed clandestine effort to unseat Biden was a "coup" attempt.

Speculation surrounding Biden's re-election campaign came to an end Sunday when he took to social media to announce his intent to drop out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after.

Leading up to the political earthquake, Democrats urged Biden to step aside for new leadership to prepare for a face-off against Trump in November.

OBAMA ALLIES, ADVISERS HELPED LEAD THE CHARGE AMONG DEMS LOOKING TO SINK BIDEN AHEAD OF OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Some reports even indicated that elite Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also wanted Biden to exit the race.

Though the Democratic nominee remains unclear, Harris, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former first lady Michelle Obama, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and others have been commonly floated.

Harris' vice presidential pick, should she be the Democratic nominee, also has yet to be determined.