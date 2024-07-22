Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JD Vance calls on Democrats to invoke 25th Amendment: If Biden 'can't run... he can't serve'

Jesse Watters' exclusive interview with Trump and Vance airs Monday at 8pm ET on Fox News Channel

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
JD Vance agrees Dems are pulling off a 'coup' against Biden Video

JD Vance agrees Dems are pulling off a 'coup' against Biden

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance breaks down why President Biden’s cabinet should enact the 25th Amendment on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Vice presidential hopeful JD Vance advocated for Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Biden from office in an exclusive interview alongside former President Trump set to air Monday night on Fox News.

"I think it is [a coup attempt]," Vance told Jesse Watters, speaking of multiple Democrats' efforts to push Biden to step down.

"There’s a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president and, if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don’t get to do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way."

CLINTONS ENDORSE KAMALA HARRIS HOURS AFTER BIDEN DROPS OUT

JD Vance during Watters interview

Jesse Watters' full interview with former President Trump and running mate JD Vance airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on "Jesse Watters Primetime." (Fox News)

Trump replied "sort of" when asked if he believes the presumed clandestine effort to unseat Biden was a "coup" attempt.

Speculation surrounding Biden's re-election campaign came to an end Sunday when he took to social media to announce his intent to drop out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after.

Leading up to the political earthquake, Democrats urged Biden to step aside for new leadership to prepare for a face-off against Trump in November. 

OBAMA ALLIES, ADVISERS HELPED LEAD THE CHARGE AMONG DEMS LOOKING TO SINK BIDEN AHEAD OF OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

U.S. President Joe Biden

President Biden ended his re-election bid on Sunday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some reports even indicated that elite Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also wanted Biden to exit the race.

Though the Democratic nominee remains unclear, Harris, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former first lady Michelle Obama, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and others have been commonly floated.

Harris' vice presidential pick, should she be the Democratic nominee, also has yet to be determined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump: 'Obama hates Biden, and Biden hates Obama' Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.