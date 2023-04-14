Jack Teixeira charged in Pentagon leak investigation: Read the documents
Charges against Teixeira include unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information
Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman arrested in the Pentagon leak investigation, faced a judge Friday on charges including unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information.
Read the complaint and affidavit below. App users: click here.
