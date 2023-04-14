Expand / Collapse search
Jack Teixeira charged in Pentagon leak investigation: Read the documents

Charges against Teixeira include unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information

Mark Esper: ‘Damaging’ leak shows too many people have access to classified intel Video

Mark Esper: ‘Damaging’ leak shows too many people have access to classified intel

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper voices concerns after a 21-year-old National Guardsman leaked sensitive materials.

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman arrested in the Pentagon leak investigation, faced a judge Friday on charges including unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information.

Read the complaint and affidavit below. App users: click here.

PENTAGON LEAK SUSPECT JACK TEIXEIRA CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT, TELLS DAD ‘I LOVE YOU’

