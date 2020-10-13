Ivanka Trump campaigns in Wisconsin, Georgia 3 weeks before Election Day

Advisor to the president Ivanka Trump visited Wisconsin ahead of a visit to Georgia on Tuesday for campaign events three weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

The first daughter stopped at a pipe manufacturing plant in Kaukauna, Wis., Tuesday morning before traveling to Hilbert to answer questions from supporters.

"I'm excited to visit Hilbert to spread the president's message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead," Trump said in a statement.

She continued: "From cutting taxes to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years."

The presidential advisor last visited Wisconsin--which President Trump won four years ago--in September, when she toured local manufacturing plant Midwest Manufacturing Countertops with Vice President Mike Pence touting a "made in America" message.

After her visit to Hilbert, Trump is traveling to Acworth, Ga., with Sen. David Perdue, R.-Ga., and take questions from supporters. Perdue is in a close race with Democrat Jon Ossoff in a state that has been reliably Republican.

"The people of Georgia know that they have a fighter in President Trump who advocates for them every day," Trump said, sharing a similar message of the president's commitment to cutting taxes, advancing school choice, making childcare more affordable for working Americans and ending human trafficking, which has been a huge problem in the state and its capital, Atlanta, for more than a decade.

"I am excited to be visiting Georgia once again with my friend Senator Perdue to highlight how President Trump has fought for and will continue to deliver for the great state of Georgia," she said in her statement.

The first daughter also paid visits to Nevada and Arizona on Monday to campaign for her father, who was holding his first rally in Sanford, Fla. since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

Eric Trump paid a visit to Wisconsin on Monday and will be in Minnesota on Tuesday, and Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting Tuscon, Ariz., on Wednesday as the Trump campaign looks to win over Midwestern voters.

The president is also scheduled to stop in Wisconsin on Saturday for a fundraising event.

2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden visited Ohio on Monday as his wife, Jill Biden, and Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, plan to visit Minnesota on Thursday. Emhoff stopped in several Michigan towns Monday to campaign for Harris and Biden.

