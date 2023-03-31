Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Ivanka Trump says she is 'pained' by father's indictment

Ivanka Trump played a big role in her father's administration but says she would not be part of a second Trump White House

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Trump, addressed her father's indictment Friday.

Ivanka posted the message to social media, saying she was "pained" by the news but thanked those who have contacted her in support.

"I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," she wrote.

TRUMP TO BE ARRAIGNED TUESDAY WITHOUT HANDCUFFS, SOURCES SAY

Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump stand and cheer for Eric Trump as he delivers a speech during the Republican National Convention.

Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump stand and cheer for Eric Trump as he delivers a speech during the Republican National Convention. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

After being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, Trump is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday, a law enforcement source has told Fox News.

TRUMP SAYS DA BRAGG'S 'OBSESSION' WITH TRYING TO 'GET TRUMP' WILL 'BACKFIRE' AFTER GRAND JURY INDICTMENT

Judge Juan Merchan is the judge presiding over the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged hush money payments Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. 

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, and Ivanka Trump attend a meeting hosted by President Trump with members of his cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, and Ivanka Trump attend a meeting hosted by President Trump with members of his cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. in Merchan's courtroom in New York City.

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

In addition to Trump's personal attorney Joe Tacopina, a second source has confirmed that Trump has made arrangements with the district attorney's legal team to surrender without handcuffs. Detectives with the DA's office will handle the arrest.

Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner moved to Miami after spending four years in Washington, D.C., and serving in the former Trump administration. 

President Trump speaks as his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump looks on during a news briefing.

President Trump speaks as his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump looks on during a news briefing. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

She does not intend to play a role in her father's 2024 presidential campaign nor a possible second administration.

Fox News' Marta Dhanis and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

