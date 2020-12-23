Ivanka Trump champions working families, fights human trafficking during her father's presidency

While President Donald Trump commanded the nation’s attention over the last four years, his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, quietly racked up achievements of her own.

Whether it was fighting human trafficking or pushing for policies to empower women in the workplace, Trump’s work has positively impacted different facets of American life.

Here are some of the highlights of her accomplishments:

SUPPORTING WORKING FAMILIES

In 2017, Trump worked with lawmakers to raise the child tax credit from $1,000 to nearly $2,000 per child and expand eligibility for receiving the credit. By 2019, nearly 40 million families had benefited from the CTC, receiving an average benefit of $2,200.

Trump pushed for funding for child care to remain a top priority during annual appropriations and spending bills. The work culminated in the president signing legislation that increased Child Care and Development Block Grants (CCDBG) from $3.9 billion to $5.8 billion.

During her father’s presidency, Trump convened lawmakers to discuss paid family leave – of which the benefit has been expanding to some eight million more Americans in the last four years. Trump is the first president to include a national paid leave program in all of his annual budgets and has advocated for it in all of his State of the Union addresses.

EMPOWERING WOMEN

Ivanka Trump was instrumental in promoting women’s economic empowerment – a topic included in President Trump’s 2017 National Security Strategy. She also continues to spearhead the Trump administration’s ongoing commitment to the economic empowerment of women globally.

These efforts have resulted in the president’s signing of the Women, Peace and Security Act (WPS), aimed at increasing women’s participation in negotiation and mediation processes of conflicts.

Trump also worked with lawmakers to pass the bipartisan Women’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act (WEEE Act), which ensured that U.S. development aid equalizes gender disparities across the globe.

STRENGTHENING THE NEXT GENERATION OF AMERICA’S WORKFORCE

Trump was involved in helping create high-quality workforce training programs for marginalized and left behind people. By 2019, these individuals had some of the lowest unemployment rates in decades, as well as increased labor-force participation rates and the largest increase in earnings in history.

Trump focused on initiatives to prioritize discretionary funding for apprenticeships that invested nearly $860 million since 2017. In the last four years, more than 850,000 apprentices have been hired. In 2020 the Trump administration issued the final rule establishing the formal process for recognizing qualified third-party entities, known as Standards Recognition Entities (SREs), which in turn evaluate and recognize the newly-created Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program.

Ivanka Trump championed her father’s signing of a memorandum to increase access to high-quality STEM and computer science education for American students of all backgrounds.

The Presidential Memorandum, signed in 2017, directed the Department of Education to allocate a minimum of $200 million in annual funding to make STEM and computer science education a priority in competitive grant programs, funding more than $600 million since taking office. Trump urged private-sector leaders to commit an additional $300 million in computer science and STEM education.

FIGHTING HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Trump has worked with bipartisan lawmakers, private sector leaders, and the NGO community to advance the U.S. government’s leadership in combating human trafficking. These efforts led to nine bills being passed as well as landmark funding aimed at providing services to victims.

In early 2020, Ivanka spearheaded efforts to host the historic White House Summit on Human Trafficking: Honoring the 20th Anniversary of the signing of the Trafficking Victims Protect Act of 2000. During this summit, President Trump signed an executive order on Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States.

AIDING HUNGRY FAMILIES IN NEED AND SUSTAINING SMALL BUSINESSES DURING THE PANDEMIC

Trump worked with the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Department of the Treasury to implement the Paycheck Protection Program. She has prioritized efforts to expand economic opportunities in low-income and disadvantaged communities by working with the Treasury Department to ensure $10 billion of Round 2 Funding for the PPP was dedicated exclusively to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

Trump has also worked with the SBA and the Department of Agriculture to secure Economic Disaster Injury Loans (EIDL). As of September 2020, the SBA has approved 3.5 million loans worth $190 billion.

SUPPORTING FARMERS

Working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Ivanka helped create the Farmers to Families Food Box Program to help the nation’s farmers. The program was designed to help farmers, ranchers and distributors of all sizes impacted by the pandemic get back to work, and it helped support over-burdened food banks and food-insecure families.

Under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, they secured an initial $3 billion for the food box program and have since secured $1.5 billion more to extend this successful program.

As of December 2020, more than 123 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes have been delivered to more than 10,000 nonprofit, food bank and faith-based organizations.