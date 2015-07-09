Iran's cheating casts shadow over nuclear talks

Iran has not been living up to its obligations under an interim nuclear deal, according to a new report, creating a potential nightmare for the Obama administration as it seeks to lock down a final agreement.

The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report dated Wednesday said Iran had begun, but not completed, converting more than four tons of enriched uranium into less-dangerous uranium oxide, a process that was supposed to have been completed by June 30.

Administration officials have pushed back fiercely against the suggestion that Iran was cheating on the interim deal since the problem was first brought to light in a June 1 New York Times report. But independent experts say Iran's failure — and the apparent lowering of standards by the United States to cover for it — poses a serious problem for ongoing talks in Vienna, where the question of how to verify compliance has become the major sticking point holding up an agreement.

