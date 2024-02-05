Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Indiana Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz to run for re-election, reversing 2023 decision

Three other GOP-held Indiana seats are changing hands come Election Day

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., announced she will run for re-election this year, reversing the retirement announcement she made in 2023.

Spartz had said in February of last year that she would not seek re-election and planned to spend more time with her family. The two-term lawmaker explained her decision in a Monday statement.

"Looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on," Spartz said.

"As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them," Spartz said in her statement.

Victoria Spartz

Rep. Victoria Spartz announced she will run for re-election this year, reversing the retirement announcement she made in 2023. (Getty Images)

The announcement puts a damper on campaign plans of the nine Republicans who have filed to run for her seat. Spartz is barely meeting Indiana's filing deadline, which requires candidates to submit paperwork by Friday.

No Democrats had filed to contest the seat.

Despite the announcement, three other GOP-held Indiana seats will be changing hands come Election Day. Both Reps. Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence announced last month they would not be running for re-election.

Banks during House hearing

Rep. Jim Banks forfeited his seat in the House, running instead to replace Indiana Sen. Mike Braun. Both Reps. Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence also announced they would not be running for re-election. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Banks also announced he would not seek to keep his seat, running instead to replace Indiana Sen. Mike Braun.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

