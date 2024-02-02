'Take Back Our Border' convoy arrives in Texas: 'We want our nation saved'

The Take Back Our Border convoy has traveled across the United States to bring attention to the border crisis and the reality of "open border policies."

Take Back Our Border leader Dr. Pete Chambers and Senate candidate Ben Luna, R-N.M., joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to sound the alarm about the growing crisis, including the drugs coming across the border.

"The fentanyl is, I call it, a chemical warfare across the border. The drug trade is tremendous," said Chambers, an Army veteran.

Speaking from near Austin, Texas, a woman participating in the convoy said Americans should be alarmed at the number of "single, military-age men" who are entering the country.

"This is an invasion and our country can't sustain this… We wonder, why are you allowing this to happen in our country?" she asked.

Chambers told host Todd Piro that he believes the goal of the ongoing border policies under the Biden administration is "complete destabilization," which he said is overwhelming the system.

"I worked on this border for the last two years of my military career, and I got out and went to work in the humanitarian side. These folks from [Take Back Our Border] contacted me to be a liaison with law enforcement. And now I'm watching the law enforcement and the citizens do this, which is a beautiful thing to see in these people. It's awesome," said Chambers.

Luna described New Mexico as a "funnel" that is "wide open" and overlooked when it comes to illegal immigration.

Luna shared the significance of the convoy, saying the goal is for the issue to be addressed once and for all.

"There's a lot of humanity that is being taken advantage of and ruined. And so we want humanity saved. We want our nation saved. And, we need to put a stop to this."

"Fellow citizens and compatriots ... I call on you in the name of liberty, of patriotism and everything dear to the American character to come to our aid with all dispatch," Chambers wrote on the "Take Our Border Back" website.

"If this call is neglected, we are determined to sustain ourselves as long as possible and act like soldiers who never forget what is due to our own honor and that of our country," he continued.

The convoy aims to "send a message" to local, state and federal officials to close the border and deport all illegal immigrants.

"Call for immediate action to secure our borders before irreversible serious consequences befall our nation," the press release said.

"All are welcome to participate- peacefully!"

