Increasing number of Americans say they are more concerned than excited about AI: survey

A majority of Americans are more concerned than excited by the increased use of artificial intelligence, with the number of those concerned growing dramatically in recent years, according to a new survey released this week.

The Pew Research survey found that 52% of Americans polled said they are "more concerned than excited" by the increased use of AI in daily life, compared to 36% who are "equally excited and concerned" and 10% who are "more excited than concerned."

Just last year, 38% of those surveyed were "more concerned than excited" – and in 2021, that number was 37%.

The increase in concern comes amid greater awareness and use of the technology, concerns about retaining control over the tech, potential employment implications and how fast the technology is being adopted in key areas.

AI is already used in technology related to facial recognition, social media, search engines and other software. But it is expected to continue to broaden its application in the coming years.

The advanced technology has raised eyebrows in Congress, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., launching an effort in April to have members briefed by experts on the topic.

House Democrats this month launched a working group aimed at crafting policy and regulation on the technology. Lawmakers have expressed concern about the effects on workers and national security.

It follows a similar effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who launched a bipartisan AI working group with the aim of crafting regulation.

The White House announced in July that seven of the nation’s top artificial intelligence developers have agreed to guidelines aimed at ensuring the safe deployment of AI.

The Pew survey found that while concern outweighs excitement across all age groups, the gap between those excited/concerned was bigger among those over 65, with 4% more excited and 61% more concerned. Among those ages 18 to 29, 42% were more concerned and 17% said they were more excited.

The survey also found that the number of Americans who have heard "a lot" about AI is up seven points since December, and that group is 16 points more likely to express more concern than excitement about it.

As to issues of concern, the biggest was keeping personal information private. Of those surveyed, 53% said AI hurts more than it helps while just 10% said it helps more than hurts.

But in a positive issue for AI, 49% said it would help find products and services that are interesting while 15% said it would hurt more than it helps. Opinions were more positive on how AI would affect making safer vehicles, better health care and finding accurate information online.

Fox News' Liz Elkind contributed to this report.