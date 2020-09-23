Ilhan Omar fires back after Trump's rally attack: 'This is my country'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., fired back at President Trump on Tuesday night after he told a rally crowd she was lecturing Republicans on how to run the country and referenced her native Somalia.

“She’s telling us how to run our country,” Trump told supporters in Moon Township, Pa., near Pittsburgh, after claiming Omar was one of the reasons he believes he’ll win Minnesota in November's election.

“How did you do where you came from? How was your country doing?” the president mused of Omar, who emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia as a child refugee.

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Omar snapped back at the president later, in a retweet of his comments. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

In a comment, she added a meme from the movie “Mean Girls,” asking the president: “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Omar has been an American citizen for 20 years.

ICE DEPORTATION FLIGHT OBJECTED TO BY OMAR OVER COVID FEARS, INCLUDED CONVICTED MURDERER, RAPIST

ILHAN OMAR'S DEMOCRATIC COLLEAGUE SAYS SHE 'DOESN'T BELONG' IN PARTY

The two have sparred many times before: The president once called Omar “anti-Semitic” over her criticisms of Israel and AIPAC [a pro-Israel lobbying organization], which she accused of being “all about the Benjamins” and she has accused him of being a racist.

In 2016, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly won in Minnesota while Trump won three other battleground states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Recent polls show 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden with about a 10-point lead in Minnesota.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July 2019, Trump tweeted that Omar and the other three so-called “Squad” members (Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley) were “viciously” telling “people of the United States … how our government is to be run.” He suggested the congresswomen should “go back” to fix the “crime infested places from which they came.”