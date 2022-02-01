ICE deports two illegal immigrants wanted for aggravated homicide in El Salvador

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Monday that it has deported two illegal immigrants who were wanted for aggravated homicide in El Salvador -- fitting in with the Biden administration’s priorities for interior enforcement.

The agency announced that the two Salvadoran nationals were deported from Alexandria, Louisiana, to San Salvador in El Salvador on an ICE charter flight and turned over to El Salvador’s Civilian National Police.

According to ICE, the two men, Oscar Melkin Moreno Romero and Hernan Quintanilla Herrera, "illegally entered the U.S. without inspection on an unknown date and at an unknown location."

Moreno Romero was picked up in June during a traffic stop in Texas when it was discovered that he had an active Interpol Red Notice for aggravated homicide in the Northern Triangle country. He was immediately placed into ICE custody and deportation proceedings -- before being ordered deported in November. An appeal was denied in December.

Quintanilla Herrera was arrested in March by ICE fugitive operations officers in Houston after the discovery of an Interpol Red Notice for him. He was ordered removed in July, and appeal of that decision was denied in November.

Both cases demonstrate how a deportation of an illegal immigrant, even those wanted in their home countries for serious crimes, can take months.

The Biden administration has dramatically narrowed the priorities for ICE officers, reducing where they can make arrests, stopping mass workforce enforcement operations and limiting enforcement priorities to three categories – recent border crossers, "aggravated felons" and national security threats.

Biden administration officials have said those narrowed priorities allow them to focus on more dangerous illegal immigrants, while Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has bragged about how dramatically interior enforcement has changed under the administration.

"We have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior," Mayorkas declared in an interview with CBS News last month. "For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that a noncitizen's unlawful presence in the United States will not, by itself, be a basis for the initiation of an enforcement action.

"This is a profound shift away from the prior administration's indiscriminate enforcement."