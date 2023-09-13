Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola dies after shocking plane crash

The husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, died in a plane crash on Wednesday, her office has announced.

Peltola's office did not offer any details regarding the incident, saying only that Eugene died following an "accident."

"We are devastated to share that Mary's husband, Eugene Peltola Jr.--'Buzzy' to all of us who knew and loved him--passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska," her office wrote in a statement.

"He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments," the statement continued. "He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family's loss."

The statement went on to say that Peltola is returning to her home in Alaska, and they asked that the public respect her and her family's privacy.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.