POLITICS
Published

Hunter Biden's lawyer faces possible sanctions after accusations of lying in criminal tax case

Hunter Biden's team has until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to respond

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano , Adam Sabes | Fox News
The judge presiding over the Hunter Biden case threatened Biden's legal team with sanctions over allegations about lying in his criminal case.

Hunter Biden's legal team is accused of misrepresenting themselves to get information about IRS whistleblowers removed from the docket. Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika gave Biden's legal time until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to explain their side.

A lawyer from Hunter's legal team is accused of misrepresenting who she was when asking to remove amicus materials. They allegedly called to ask the clerk to have the information sealed.

"The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk's Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down because they contained sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information," the order read. 

BIDEN'S CLAIM TO HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALINGS IS BECOMING HARDER TO MAINTAIN

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.  (Julia Nikhinson/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"It appears that the caller misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the clerk's office to remove the amicus materials from the docket," the judge added

"The Court will temporarily place the document under seal until close of business on July 26, 2023 to afford Defendant the opportunity to try to make the requisite showing," the order read.

BIDEN REPEATEDLY DENIED DISCUSSING BUSINESS DEALS WITH HUNTER, BUT EVIDENCE SUGGESTS OTHERWISE

Hunter Biden on White House South Lawn

FILE - Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

"Should Defendant fail to make that showing, the document will be unsealed in its entirety."

President Biden, Hunter Biden and family

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden holding Beau Biden and Naomi Biden watch fireworks on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hunter Biden's defense. 

Fox News' Claudia Tenney contributed to this report.

