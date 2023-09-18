Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden sues IRS, alleges agents tried to 'target' and 'embarrass' him

Biden's lawsuit calls out IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden's attorneys filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Monday, alleging that agents have "targeted and sought to embarrass" the president's son.

Biden's Monday morning filing cites two major examples in IRS Agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, two whistleblowers who claimed the IRS mishandled aspects of its investigation into Biden.

Biden's lawsuit seeks for the court to declare that the IRS "willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden's confidential tax information."

In addition, Biden is demanding $1,000 in damages for "each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns," including disclosures that happened after the fact.

SPEAKER MCCARTHY SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘WILL BE SUBPOENAED’ BY GOP WHEN TIMING IS RIGHT: ‘WE ONLY FOLLOW FACTS’

Hunter Biden at the White House

Hunter Biden's attorneys filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Monday, alleging that agents have "targeted and sought to embarrass" the president's son. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"Biden is the son of the President of the United States. He has all the same responsibilities as any other American citizen, and the IRS can and should make certain that he abides by those responsibilities," the lawsuit said. "Similarly, Mr. Biden has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free rein to violate his rights simply because of who he is."

BIDEN'S NIECE UPDATED HUNTER'S COMPANY ON CHINESE SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND DURING STINT AT TREASURY: EMAILS

"Yet the IRS and its agents have conducted themselves under a presumption that the rights that apply to every other American citizen do not apply to Mr. Biden," it claims.

IRS whistleblowers sworn into Congress

Supervisory IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley (L) and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler allegedly "targeted and sought to embarrass" Hunter Biden, according to a Monday lawsuit. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The lawsuit goes on to allege that IRS agents Shapley and Ziegler "targeted and sought to embarrass" Biden through statements to the media. The suit clarifies that the pair of agents are only the "most recent" example of the alleged activity.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES SAYS IT HAS 5,000 EMAILS POTENTIALLY LINKED TO ALLEGED BIDEN PSEUDONYM: LAWSUIT

Biden had misdemeanor tax charges against him dismissed earlier this year, though he is still facing a felony gun charge.

Shapley and Zielger testified before the House Oversight Committee earlier this year. Both men say they faced various limitations when tasked with investigating the president's son.

President Joe Biden

Hunter Biden had misdemeanor tax charges against him dismissed earlier this year, though he is still facing a felony gun charge. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden's lawsuit argues the pair's status as whistleblowers "cannot and does not shield them from their wrongful conduct in making unauthorized public disclosures that are not permitted by the whistleblower process."

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

