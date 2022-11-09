Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower vows to be ‘thorn’ in president’s side ‘until there's some accountability’

EXCLUSIVE: The former Delaware computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop said he hopes to be a "thorn" in President Biden’s side "until there’s some accountability" during a new interview with Fox News Digital.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of what was "The Mac Shop" which serviced Hunter Biden's laptop in April 2019 before turning it over to the FBI, detailed the saga in his forthcoming book, "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth," which releases Nov. 22.

In the book, Mac Isaac describes how his life was upended after the public found out he had given the contents of the abandoned laptop to the FBI. He was falsely accused by Democrats of propagating Russian disinformation, and the bombshell news story by the New York Post about the laptop’s contents was infamously censored from Facebook and Twitter just weeks ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The backlash eventually forced Mac Isaac to close his beloved shop in Wilmington, Delaware, and flee his home.

In his book, Mac Isaac describes being denied at every turn in trying to get the FBI to take the laptop’s contents seriously and often feeling like he was treated like a suspect himself when he was desperately seeking government protection from what he assumed was imminent danger.

JOE BIDEN MET WITH AT LEAST 14 OF HUNTER BIDEN'S BUSINESS ASSOCIATES WHILE VICE PRESIDENT

During a Dec. 9, 2019 meeting with two FBI agents inside his Wilmington home, Mac Isaac quoted one agent as warning him, "It is our experience that nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things."

The laptop contained evidence of what Mac Isaac described as government corruption at the highest level; that the office of the vice-president occupied by Joe Biden had been "selling influence and support to foreign nationals in exchange for money."

However, the FBI sat on the laptop for months while former President Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a virtual interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Mac Isaac said the FBI’s handling of the laptop has "exposed their political bias."

"Maybe in the back of my head, I was hoping that the FBI would step up and do the honest and right thing, and by them not doing it has exposed their political bias and their weaponization," he said. "So I'm hoping that moving forward, after hopefully a positive outcome to the election, that we hold these agencies accountable."

Mac Isaac, who has filed defamation lawsuits against Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN, The Daily Beast and Politico, revealed that he recently filed a new lawsuit against Hunter Biden and his father’s 2020 presidential campaign.

"I'm getting a little impatient with expecting the Department of Justice to hold the Bidens accountable," he said. "So a couple of weeks ago, we filed a new lawsuit, and we've included Hunter Biden and the campaign to elect Joe Biden in that lawsuit. So, again, I'm hoping to be a thorn in his side until there's some accountability."

FROM HUNTER BIDEN TO THE WUHAN LAB-LEAK THEORY, EIGHT TIMES THE MEDIA ADMITTED IT GOT A MAJOR MEDIA NARRATIVE WRONG

Mac Isaac explained that he is suing Hunter Biden and his the Biden 2020 campaign for defamation and "conspiracy to perpetuate that that defamation" for pushing the Russian conspiracy theory.

"Joe went out on, I believe, two televised debates and claimed that the laptop was Russian disinformation and coming from the Kremlin," Mac Isaac said. "Hunter Biden went out on CNN and MSNBC and I believe a couple of other outlets to say that he doesn't know, it could be stolen, it could be the Russians, it could be hacked."

Mac Isaac said Hunter knew where the laptop came from at the time because "his lawyer called me up the night before the Post ran the story and asked for the laptop back."

FLASHBACK: BIDEN OFFICIALS PUSHED ANGLE THAT HUNTER LAPTOP WAS ‘RUSSIAN DISINFO’

"There were communications that were made [within the campaign] to perpetuate the notion that I was part of a Russian disinformation campaign, and we want to see those emails, we want to get to discovery, and we want to get to the bottom of it," he added.

Mac Isaac said the fallout from his actions have been costly, but that he stands by them, and that despite everything he has lost, he feels like, "there's a bigger fight that's far more important. And that's reclaiming this country."

"We have to fix the root causes of these collusions and these conspiracies and these corruptions before we can actually get to the heart of fixing our judicial system and the DOJ," he said. "How can we hold people accountable and how can there be justice when the Justice Department is biased?"

Mac Isaac said Americans should feel comfortable going to the authorities without fear of retribution or retaliation, and that his experience should serve as "a cautionary tale to be careful of your alphabet agencies and your mainstream and social media."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I see the opportunity to fix things, so I still see a lot of hope," he said. "I see a lot of potential. This had to happen. We had to get this Band-Aid ripped off so we could see how bad this really was so that maybe we can fix it properly."

Mac Isaac said he has informed Republican members of Congress that he is ready to testify if they choose to investigate the laptop.

Fox News Digital’s Matteo Cina contributed to this report.