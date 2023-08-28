Hunter Biden buckles up in ritzy LA neighborhood amid questions of possible FARA violations

Hunter Biden was spotted in California over the weekend as he continues to face questions from federal investigators about potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen, were photographed outside sushi restaurant Matsuhisa on Saturday following their family vacation with President Biden and other family members in Nevada last week.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital show Hunter adjusting his belt in one photo and surrounded by a group of people who appear to be friends.

Hunter was spotted Wednesday walking out the backdoor of a yoga shop during the 9-day stay in Lake at the $18 million home owned by environmental activist, businessman and former Democrat presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

Misdemeanor tax charges brought in federal court against Hunter were dismissed by a judge in Delaware this month after a plea deal between parties fell through in July. Gun charges in the same case remain before the court.

After the plea deal fell apart, Hunter pleaded "not guilty" as federal prosecutors confirmed that he was still under federal investigation for a potential FARA violation due to his overseas business dealings.

Attorney General Merrick Garland since named David Weiss special counsel in Hunter's case.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees are all probing Hunter's previous business dealings in an effort to determine whether they compromised U.S. national security during Biden's tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy about who was paying for the $16K per month for Secret Service to stay near Hunter's Malibu mansion rental.

"That’s a question for the Secret Service," Jean-Pierre said.

She also didn't answer a question about Hunter reportedly selling art to pay for his rent in Malibu, suggesting Doocy contact his legal team.

