Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Hunter Biden buckles up in ritzy LA neighborhood amid questions of possible FARA violations

Hunter Biden spotted out and about after Lake Tahoe vacation with dad

By Jessica Chasmar Fox News
Published
close
Biden administration blocked ‘key witnesses’ from testifying against Hunter: Gary Shapley Video

Biden administration blocked ‘key witnesses’ from testifying against Hunter: Gary Shapley

IRS investigator turned whistleblower Gary Shapley joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to break down the Hunter Biden probe as investigators continue to face roadblocks. 

Hunter Biden was spotted in California over the weekend as he continues to face questions from federal investigators about potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). 

Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen, were photographed outside sushi restaurant Matsuhisa on Saturday following their family vacation with President Biden and other family members in Nevada last week.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital show Hunter adjusting his belt in one photo and surrounded by a group of people who appear to be friends.

Hunter was spotted Wednesday walking out the backdoor of a yoga shop during the 9-day stay in Lake at the $18 million home owned by environmental activist, businessman and former Democrat presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

Hunter Biden in LA split

Hunter spotted in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Fox News)

Hunter Biden exits through the back door of a fitness studio

Secret Service agents inspect the exit of Elevate Wellness Studio as Hunter Biden departs through the back door in Lake Tahoe, California on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. (Fox News Digital )

HUNTER BIDEN TRAVELED TO AT LEAST 15 COUNTRIES WITH VP DAD: ‘I CAN CATCH A RIDE WITH HIM'

Misdemeanor tax charges brought in federal court against Hunter were dismissed by a judge in Delaware this month after a plea deal between parties fell through in July. Gun charges in the same case remain before the court. 

After the plea deal fell apart, Hunter pleaded "not guilty" as federal prosecutors confirmed that he was still under federal investigation for a potential FARA violation due to his overseas business dealings. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland since named David Weiss special counsel in Hunter's case.

Hunter Biden on Saturday

Hunter Biden is seen in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Backgrid)

Hunter in Cali

Hunter Biden is seen in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Backgrid)

Meanwhile, the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees are all probing Hunter's previous business dealings in an effort to determine whether they compromised U.S. national security during Biden's tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy about who was paying for the $16K per month for Secret Service to stay near Hunter's Malibu mansion rental.

"That’s a question for the Secret Service," Jean-Pierre said.

She also didn't answer a question about Hunter reportedly selling art to pay for his rent in Malibu, suggesting Doocy contact his legal team.

Fox News Digital's Thomas Catenacci and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics