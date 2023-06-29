Hunter Biden arrives for deposition in lawsuit from laptop repair shop owner

Hunter Biden arrived to be deposed Thursday as part of a lawsuit filed against him by a Delaware laptop repair shop owner.

A pair of black SUVs pulled up to the building where the interview is set to take place at roughly 8:54 a.m. on Thursday. Biden exited the first vehicle and walked brusquely into the building while being followed by what appeared to be a female bodyguard.

John Paul Mac Isaac filed a lawsuit against Biden in October 2022 in Delaware for defamation. Biden filed a countersuit in March, alleging Mac Isaac illicitly distributed Biden's personal data and accused him of six counts of invasion of privacy.

Mac Isaac claims a man who he believed to be Biden dropped off three laptops at his store in 2019

The customer did not return for the laptop within 90 days, and Mac Isaac could not get in touch with him.Mac Isaac said he first searched the emails by keyword in June or July 2019.

Mac Isaac's lawsuit is only one of a series of legal issues facing both Hunter and President Biden. The president denied being involved with his son's business dealings in China on Wednesday following reports that his son's text messages indicated the president had been in the room with him while he was negotiating with a Chinese businessman.

The denial relates to a text message from Hunter to Harvest Fund Management CEO Henry Zhao showing Hunter alleging he was with his father to pressure Zhao to satisfy a pledge.

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter wrote in the WhatsApp message to Zhao, according to the documents. "Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter wrote.

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction," he continued.

It is not known how long Hunter's Thursday deposition will last.

The Justice Department announced earlier this month that Hunter would plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a deal expected to keep him out of prison in an unrelated case.

The president's son also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement concerning a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.