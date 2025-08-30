HUD launches crackdown on illegal immigration in public housing: 'Riding the coattails'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration has ordered a nationwide review of public housing in an effort to root out residents who are in the country illegally, according to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner announced Friday.

Turner wrote that each Public Housing Authority has 30 days to conduct an audit to ensure that the existing orders are enforced. The department is asking for information about the public housing units, as well as verifiable citizenship or "eligible immigration status."

"No longer will illegal aliens be able to leave citizenship boxes blank or take advantage of HUD-funded housing, riding the coattails of hardworking American citizens," Turner wrote.

"Currently, HUD only serves one out of four eligible families due, in part, to the lack of enforcement of prohibition against federally funded assistance to illegal aliens," he continued.

If a program does not comply with the request, it could risk "examination" of its own federal funding.

Turner told Fox News Channel's Charles Hurt on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Friday that the DC Housing Authority was the first one to be placed on notice, but over 3,000 other PHAs are being told the same requirements nationwide, stressing that "American citizens will be prioritized."

The move received praise from Republicans, but skepticism from others who said it could strain resources.

"Anyone in this country illegally should be deported, not given publicly funded housing!" Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, posted to X.

"This is already the law - proof of citizenship is a requirement for any public housing or section 8 unit. Requiring a second, immediate accounting will not provide a massive correction or eviction. It will simply divert staff from serving American seniors, vets etc.," former Housing and Urban Development employee Cat Vielma posted.

In March, Turner and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed a Memorandum of Understanding to scrutinize public housing due to the surge of illegal immigration during the Biden administration.

"The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally," Noem said. "If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over."

Washington, D.C. has become a major focus of the Trump administration in recent weeks amid the surge in National Guard troops and federal law enforcement in the city to crack down on crime. Other blue cities, like Chicago, could soon see troops deployed and possible immigration enforcement operations.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DC Housing Authority.