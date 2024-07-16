How Democratic concern about Biden went quiet for a few days

Whatever happened to efforts by congressional Democrats to try to get President Biden to stand down in his re-election bid?

Well, they’re still alive. And now that some time has passed after the attempted assassination of former President Trump, expect efforts to persuade Mr. Biden to drop out of the race to resume. That’s because it hasn’t quashed feelings that former President Trump and Republicans are going to clean the Democrats' collective clock at the polls unless something changes.

Late British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan said that "events" were the most important factor in politics. There was an "event" over the weekend: the shooting. In a weird way, that "event" bought President Biden more time. And Democrats don’t have time if they want to extract the president from the race.

There were 19 Democrats who demanded that Mr. Biden step aside as of Saturday afternoon. President Biden took virtual meetings with the House Progressive Caucus and the "New Dems" Coalition. Thirteen of the 19 who called for the President to bow it were members of the new Dems. FOX is told they expected a trickle of additional Democrats to call for Mr. Biden to step out of the race. The number was likely to grow this week.

In fact, word that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made a pilgrimage to meet with Mr. Biden in Rehoboth, Del., and express concerns Democrats had with the president didn’t filter out until 6:05 pm ET Saturday.

Trump was shot at 6:11 pm et.

So, this "event" temporarily froze efforts to dump President Biden from the ticket.

"He’s dug in," said one senior House Democrat to FOX of the president. "We can’t have this circular firing squad."

In fact, the "event" of the Trump shooting highlighted the recent fractures in the party over Mr. Biden – while it actually brought Republicans closer together.

One senior House Democratic source told FOX that in recent years, "unity" was the Democrats’ calling card. But the president’s poor debate in late June challenged that alliance.

"That armor has been exposed," said one House Democrat. "And now Republicans are using their unity against us."

That’s why Democrats are freaking out. Again.

FOX is told that Democrats know that the former President Trump’s survival and iconic photo after the shooting bolstered his standing with voters. Democrats were already down on their chances after the debate. Now they are even more worried.

So expect the conversation to ramp up again about President Biden’s viability on the ticket. It started today with a letter from some Congressional Democrats asking the DNC to delay the virtual roll call on August 7.

The shooting muted the debate about Mr. Biden being the Democratic standard-bearer this fall. "Events" like a political assassination will do that. But in truth, the Democrats’ worry never really went away.