House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday.

The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.

The bill also allows family members and police officers to ask judges to impose the restrictions, so long as they provide proof of danger. Judges can enforce either a 14-day or 180-day ban on the possession or purchase of firearms.

The legislation has yet to pass through the Senate.

The five Republicans who voted for the bill are Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have held yet another fierce debate over how to prevent mass shootings in the weeks since 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Republicans have pushed back on Democratic calls for sweeping gun control measures, such as mass confiscations and strict regulations. Democrats are unlikely to move forward with such bills due to the deadlocked Senate.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT, a leading Democratic voice on gun legislation, called for President Joe Biden to stay out of negotiations last week, saying Congress "needs to do this ourselves."

He went on to suggest that Democrats are willing to compromise if it means Republicans would be willing to pass meaningful legislation.

"We're not going to put a piece of legislation on the table that will ban assault weapons or pass comprehensive background checks," Murphy told CNN. "Right now, people in this country want us to make progress, they just don't want the status quo to continue for another 30 years."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.