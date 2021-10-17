Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges

Bieret was responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the US. Capitol complex

Associated Press
A man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to police.

Stefan Bieret, 41, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies related to possessing child pornography, Fairfax County police said. 

Stefan Bieret

Stefan Bieret (Fairfax County Police)

The Washington Post reported that he was being held without bond and is expected back in court next month. Bieret's attorney did not return calls seeking comment.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of a potentially illicit image uploaded to a Dropbox account, police said. The matter was reported to a task force on internet crimes against children.

The owner of the account was found to live in Fairfax County. County detectives took over the investigation in August. A search warrant on the Dropbox account turned up additional images of child sexual abuse, and subsequent search warrants led detectives to identify the owner of the account as Bieret, officials said.

On Wednesday, Fairfax detectives executed a search warrant on Bieret's home and recovered multiple electronics.

Bieret works as a program manager for the sergeant-at-arms, the chief law enforcement and protocol officer for the House of Representatives, responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the U.S. Capitol complex. He is listed as having worked for Congress since 2004, according to Legistorm, a tracking site.

