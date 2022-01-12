Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

House Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Republican leader Kevin McCarthy

The panel said they want information about McCarthy's communications with Mark Meadows before Jan. 6

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent a letter Wednesday requesting an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chairs the committee, wrote in the letter that the panel is seeking information regarding his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election," Thompson wrote. "For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’"

This story is breaking and will be updated.

More from Politics