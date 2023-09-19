Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

House will hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing next Thursday

House Republicans are moving forward with their impeachment inquiry into President Biden as soon as next week

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram , Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Republicans discuss impeachment inquiry into President Biden Video

Republicans discuss impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., on the impeachment inquiry, Iran prisoner swap, and GOP holding calls to avert government shutdown. 

FIRST ON FOX — House Republicans will hold their first impeachment inquiry hearing investigating allegations of corruption and abuse of power against President Biden next Thursday, Fox News has learned. 

The House Oversight Committee led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is likely to subpoena bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden this week. 

Next week's hearing will be the first hearing since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) formalized an impeachment inquiry last week. 

However, Fox News is told that hearing won’t necessarily tread any new ground. It will simply be a review of the existing evidence and explain the status of the inquiry, familiar sources said. 

Fox News has also learned that the Oversight Committee plans to subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden this week.

As to the timing of the overall inquiry, Fox is told leaders would like to conclude this before the primary season.

Biden faces accusations that he was involved in foreign business deals set up by his son, Hunter Biden, who allegedly promised his father would use his public office to grant favors in exchange for payments. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

