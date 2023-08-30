Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

House GOP will 'examine' Biden admin response to Maui wildfire, Comer says

Maui residents have blasted President Biden and the federal response to the blaze

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Maui police union chair: County, department 'failed' as responding officers' homes burned down during rescues Video

Maui police union chair: County, department 'failed' as responding officers' homes burned down during rescues

Maui police officers who battled the Lahaina blazes did not receive adequate support from the county and police department, according to the union's chair.

House Republicans plan to examine the Biden administration's response to the deadly wildfire in Maui, House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday.

President Biden faced heavy criticism for his slow response to the wildfire, and many Maui residents have said the federal government did little to support them after the blaze. More than 110 people died in the tragedy, and search efforts are still ongoing.

"The response by federal, state, and local officials to the catastrophic wildfire in Maui raises serious questions and Americans, especially those impacted by this tragedy, deserve answers," Comer said Wednesday. "As recovery efforts continue, the House Oversight Committee has a responsibility to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently and effectively."

"To minimize the risk of waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars, the Oversight Committee will examine the federal government’s response in Maui and work with other committees of jurisdiction to ensure accountability," he added.

BIDEN BLASTED FOR COMPARING KITCHEN FIRE IN HIS HOME TO DEVASTATING MAUI BLAZE: ‘ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING’

Joe and Jill Biden

House Republicans plan to examine the Biden administration's response to the deadly wildfire in Maui, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Critics blasted Biden for refusing to acknowledge the fire earlier this month, telling a reporter he had "no comment" on the then-rising death toll while on vacation in Delaware.

MAUI RESIDENTS SHRED BIDEN FOR 'TONE-DEAF' COMMENTS DURING 'MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR PHOTO-OP' VISIT: 'OUTRAGEOUS'

The president and first lady Jill Biden did not visit the island until more than a week later on Aug. 21. There, he made another misstep by comparing the deadly wildfire to a kitchen fire in his home.

"I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it was like to lose a home," Biden said during his visit. "Years ago, now 15 years, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the Press.' … Lightning struck at home on a little lake outside the home. Not a lake, a big pond. It hit the wire and came up underneath our home, into the … air condition ducts.

"To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my '67 Corvette and my cat," he said.

HAWAII DEMOCRAT SAYS BIDEN'S ‘NO COMMENT’ ON WILDFIRES ‘SHOCKING’: ‘I WOULD EXPECT MORE’

Joe, Jill Biden walking with Hawaii officials

President Biden was criticized for comparing the Maui blaze to a fire in his kitchen. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Burned cars in Lahaina

Critics blasted President Biden for refusing to acknowledge the fire earlier this month, telling a reporter he had "no comment" on the then-rising death toll while on vacation in Delaware. (Courtesy of an anonymous source to Fox News Digital )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Residents also complained of a lagging response by FEMA, though the White House says it was working with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green throughout the crisis to provided anything needed.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics