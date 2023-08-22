Maui residents shred Biden for 'tone-deaf' comments during 'multi-million dollar photo-op' visit: 'Outrageous'

Some Lahaina residents are critical of President Biden's comments during his visit to the island Monday that followed a trail of devastation left by deadly wildfires, with one labeling some of his language as "tone-deaf" and another writing off the visit as a "multimillion dollar photo-op" on "Fox & Friends First."

Among Biden's comments under scrutiny, he compared the ravaging flames to a fire that started at his home in Delaware 15 years ago, retelling a story in which he claimed the fire "destroyed a significant portion" of his residence.

"I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it was like to lose a home," Biden said. "Years ago, now, 15 years, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the press’… Lightning struck at home on a little lake outside the home - not a lake, a big pond. It hit the wire and came up underneath our home, into the…air condition ducts."

"To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my 67 Corvette, and my cat," he said.

A 2004 report from the Associated Press, archived by LexisNexis, however, said lighting struck the home, starting a "small fire that was contained to the kitchen."

"I think it was a little bit tone-deaf," Maui resident Amanda Cassidy said of Biden's comments from Monday. "However, I can understand how he was trying to meet us somewhere and say, ‘I understand,’ but unfortunately that is nothing that compares to what happened to our community, our beautiful little town, and the families of children that were lost and disabled and the elderly. I mean, a car and your kitchen is kind of just a little sad to hear…"

"I think people really want to see you show up for us and provide an eighth of what you're giving to Ukraine. It's outrageous. Lahaina is so hurt right now and that was tone-deaf."

Etan Krupnick, another Maui resident, joined "Fox & Friends First" along with Cassidy on Tuesday, where he also criticized the president for making the visit for a "photo-op" when the money could have been put to better use.

"The [community's] anger is normal, you know, [it was a] multimillion dollar photo op," he told co-host Carley Shimkus. "We could've used that money directly to Lahaina, to house more of the families for a longer stay because the rebuild of their homes isn't going to take three months… it's going to be about at least six months just to clean up the area, and we're still looking for family and friends that are still lost, and we're going to mourn them. And it's just it's a huge mess right now."

Krupnick argued that Biden should have expressed his feelings over the phone or FaceTime instead of flying to the Aloha State.

To help the area recover, he said getting people's homes rebuilt by employing architects and fast-tracking permits so they can return to some semblance of normalcy should be the top priority. He also noted federal funding as another crucial element that needs to be addressed.

"They promise a lot. But, you know, talk is talk. They need to walk the walk," he said.



The search for residents after flames devastated the community continues. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said Sunday that 850 names are on a list of missing people, noting that the list originally contained around 2,000 and that more are expected to be found.

"We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers as we continue the recovery process," Bissen said. "The number of identified will rise, and the number of missing may decrease."

