House GOP takes aim at White House for omitting Hunter Biden on Marine One list amid missing visitor logs

House Republicans are taking aim at the White House after President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was left off the Marine One passenger list following a longstanding tradition of omitting him from other records such as its visitor logs.

"The White House may not have helped that the president is keeping far away from Hunter's local woes," Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported Tuesday. "We were all just watching the First Family's return from Delaware on Marine One, and my colleague Peter Doocy noticed someone hop off the chopper who was not on the passenger list the White House gave us: Hunter Biden."

"So, Hunter is apparently here at the White House after defying a Congressional subpoena while being indicted and facing a maximum of 17 years behind bars on financial crimes plus another 25 on the gun charges that he is facing," Heinrich said.

BIDEN DAUGHTER ADDS TO LENGTHY FAMILY HISTORY OF TAX ISSUES

The Hunter Biden omission prompted the House Republican Conference's social media account to question what else the White House is leaving out of its records regarding the president's son.

"Fox News reports that Hunter Biden is currently at the White House after being spotted exiting Marine One," the House GOP account wrote on X. "He was not on the White House's passenger manifest. What other manifests and visitor logs has Hunter Biden been left off of?"

During a Thursday press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a question about whether the White House will announce Hunter Biden's presence on Marine One moving forward.

BIDEN ADMIN AGENCY QUIETLY LEANED ON SOROS AND OTHER BILLIONAIRE-BACKED GROUPS FOR KEY POLICY ROLES

"That's something that we've never done," Jean-Pierre responded. "This is the family. The family gets to travel with the president, and that's been the case with every other president, and so it's not something that we have done or we would be doing moving forward."

The Biden White House has repeatedly claimed they are the "most transparent administration in American history." However, a previous Fox News Digital review found that its visitor logs from the beginning of the Biden administration through February 2023 have not included any of Hunter Biden's White House visits or extended stays. It appears the White House is still omitting Hunter's name from the visitor logs.

The review included several articles to piece together Hunter Biden’s whereabouts during his dad’s administration and found that he had visited the White House over a dozen times through February 2023.

A majority of the White House visits that Fox News Digital found were from 2022, which include the annual egg roll, Medal of Freedom ceremony, France State Dinner on the South Lawn, Christmas tree lighting, and his daughter’s wedding, among others. However, his presence at the White House was absent from the visitor logs, including what appears to be extended stays.

A White House spokesperson previously pointed Fox News Digital to a policy released at the start of the administration.

"The White House will not release access records related to purely personal guests of the First and Second Families (i.e., visits that do not involve any official or political business)," the policy states, which appears to be less transparent than the Obama administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While many of these events are ceremonial and a tradition at the White House, Fox News Digital previously reported how Hunter Biden sought to use such events for his personal financial gain during the Obama administration.

Hunter, who defied a congressional subpoena last week and was seen shopping with his dad in Delaware on Monday, is currently facing nine tax-related charges in California. If convicted, he could face up to 17 years in prison.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.