House of Representatives

House GOP lawmaker rejects committee assignments to dedicate time to DOGE

Rep Victoria Spartz says she will not attend House GOP conferences next year

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House DOGE caucus holds first meeting to slash government spending Video

House DOGE caucus holds first meeting to slash government spending

Senator James Lankford, R-Okla, joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the first meeting of the House DOGE caucus and their plans to slash federal spending.

A Republican lawmaker is declaring that she will forgo many of the traditional day-to-day obligations of the House GOP Conference, suggesting she will dedicate more of her time to aiding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., said she plans to reject any House committee assignments she is given and will refuse to attend the House GOP’s weekly conference meetings. 

"I will stay as a registered Republican but will not sit on committees or participate in the caucus until I see that Republican leadership in Congress is governing," Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., wrote on X on Monday evening.

JOHNSON BLASTS DEM ACCUSATIONS HE VOWED TO END OBAMACARE AS 'DISHONEST'

Victoria Spartz

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., said she will forgo committees next year. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I do not need to be involved in circuses. I would rather spend more of my time helping [DOGE]… to save our Republic, as was mandated by the American people."

Spartz did not elaborate on how she would focus her efforts on DOGE.

She has bucked House GOP leadership several times during the 118th Congress, chiefly on issues of government spending and the national debt. She is currently a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

DANIEL PENNY TO BE TAPPED FOR CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL BY HOUSE GOP LAWMAKER

Trump speaks behind a microphone wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie

President-elect Donald Trump commissioned the new Department of Government Efficiency. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

DOGE is a nonbinding advisory panel commissioned by President-elect Donald Trump to recommend areas for cutting spending and improving the efficiency of the federal government.

He tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead it, and the push has been met with enthusiasm among House Republicans. 

REPUBLICANS GIVE DETAILS FROM CLOSED-DOOR MEETINGS WITH DOGE'S MUSK, RAMASWAMY

Left: Elon Musk; Right: Vivek Ramaswamy

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Elon Musk, left, and Vivek Ramaswamy, right, to co-chair DOGE. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images | Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Spartz’s comments came the day before the Congressional DOGE Caucus readies to have its first lawmaker meeting on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Indiana Republican to ask whether she would consider joining the caucus.

