Border security

House Democrat's smear of Border Patrol bill backfires after dozens of Dems support it: 'Fearmongering'

Rep Janelle Bynum compared the bill to 'The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850'

Cameron Arcand
Expert warns of dangers of cartels as Trump cracks down on border Video

Expert warns of dangers of cartels as Trump cracks down on border

Security specialist Ed Calderon discusses President Donald Trump’s actions on Mexican cartels on ‘The Will Cain Show.’ 

A House Democrat's strategy to demonize legislation aimed at making it a federal crime to try to evade law enforcement within 100 miles of the border backfired last week after dozens of House Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

"I urge my colleagues to oppose H.R. 35. Let’s call this bill what it is: fearmongering dressed up as officer safety," Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., said last week about the bill named after late Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, who died in a pursuit in 2022. 

House Resolution 35 would make individuals convicted of "intentionally fleeing" law enforcement in a vehicle subject to up to two years in prison and fines. If the police chase results in a death, the individual could face up to life imprisonment under the legislation, and potentially face deportation if the person involved is in the country illegally.

SAN DIEGO MIGRANT SHELTER CLOSES AFTER NO NEW ARRIVALS SINCE TRUMP TOOK OFFICE; OVER 100 EMPLOYEES LAID OFF

Bynum Chavez-DeRemer

Oregon State Rep Janelle Bynum faced off against Rep. Lori Chavez DeRemer, right, in OR-05. ( )

"This bill echoes one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history, 'The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.' Just like that shameful law, H.R. 35 forces local authorities and encourages the deputizing of randos to do the federal government’s work, punishing them if they refuse. Back then, it was hunting people down who dared to seek freedom. Today, it’s forcing local police to become federal enforcers," she continued in her House floor speech. 

Regardless, the bill passed 264-155, with 50 Democrats voting in favor, including a handful in border states. The legislation is now in the hands of the Senate, where Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is leading the charge on the proposal

FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS ICE PARTNERSHIP ONLY THE BEGINNING IN ILLEGAL MIGRANT CRACKDOWN

Rep. Juan Ciscomani

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republicans' caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"This bill delivers a clear message to anyone who endangers our community that they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., said about the legislation he is sponsoring. 

Police pursuits near the border are a frequent site as smugglers hope to evade law enforcement. Under the Trump administration, there has been an across-the-board crackdown on border and immigration policies, including sending in the military to the border as well as deportation raids throughout the country.

Border patrol truck at border fence

A Border Patrol agent walks between a gap along the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Yuma, Arizona, on June 1, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Bynum started in Congress last month, as she narrowly defeated former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November. Chavez-DeRemer is now President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as Labor secretary. 

The seat will likely be one of the nation’s most competitive in 2026, according to the Cook Political Report, which ranks the seat as "Lean Democrat." 

"Janelle Bynum's unglued comments reinforced she's hellbent on pursuing a dangerous anti-police officer crusade in Congress. Bynum’s extremist vote siding with cartel terrorists over Border Patrol puts Oregonians in danger," National Republican Campaign Committee spokesman Ben Petersen said in a statement. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

