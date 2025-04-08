House Democrat stable after 'emergency medical event'

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., "suffered an emergency medical event likely related to his gallbladder" over the weekend while traveling, his office said in a statement on Monday.

Norcross "was admitted to UNC Rex Hospital in North Carolina on Sunday and is in stable condition, where he is receiving exceptional medical treatment" while traveling over the weekend.

His office says he "is currently in good spirits and wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at UNC Rex Hospital for all their work on his behalf during his stay."

The legislator will be transferred to Cooper University Healthcare in New Jersey "in the coming days to complete his recovery."

The Democrat posted to X once on Monday evening about bills he and Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Penn., introduced, the No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act and Tax Fairness for Workers Act.

"The No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act and Tax Fairness for Workers Act both focus on protecting America's workers," Norcross said in a statement. "Every worker deserves a free and fair choice to join or form a union, and it’s time that our tax code reflects that."

"The No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act will end corporate handouts for union-busting campaigns, make our tax code fairer, and level the playing field for workers," he continued.

"The Tax Fairness for Workers Act will restore fairness and put money back into the pockets of workers who bet on themselves. During a time when the Trump Administration is attacking workers' rights, I’m honored to have Representatives Brendan Boyle and Judy Chu partner with me in the fight to put more money into the pockets of hardworking Americans," he said.

Norcross is 66 years old, according to the New York Post. He and his wife have three adult children and four grandchildren, according to his biography.