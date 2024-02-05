House committee votes to advance impeachment case against DHS Secretary Mayorkas to full chamber

The Republican-led House Rules Committee on Monday voted 8-4 to send an impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the full chamber for a vote.

A vote on the articles of impeachment in the House – which Republicans hold by a slim margin – could come as early as Tuesday.

The resolution affirms that Mayorkas "has willfully and systematically refused to comply with Federal immigration laws" by having repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security during his tenure.

If the vote goes through, Mayorkas would be the first Cabinet official impeached in nearly 150 years.

The impeachment articles charge that Mayorkas "refused to comply with Federal immigration laws" amid a record surge of migrants at the southern border and that he has "breached the public trust" in his claims to Congress that the U.S.-Mexico border is secure.

The secretary and supporters have repeatedly said that what's happening is part of a worldwide phenomenon of people on the move seeking a better way of life and that the U.S. immigration system needs more resources and legislation to meet the challenge.

The secretary has called the Republican charges against him "politically motivated and completely baseless," pointing to constitutional scholars who have weighed in with similar assessments. He said if it comes to a trial in the Senate, which generally follows an impeachment vote, he's prepared to defend himself.

