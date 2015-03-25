House Approves Government Spending Bill

The House of Representatives passed a long-term funding bill to keep the government running through September 30, 2011 Wednesday.

The vote was 212 to 206.

The spending measure, known as a Continuing Resolution or CR, funds the government at current spending levels.

Critics blasted the bill's content and the manner in which it was passed.

"None of these spending adjustments or changes in policy were ever debated or considered by the Appropriations Committee or the House this year," said Rep. Jerry Lewis, R-Calif., the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, "Rather than simply keeping the government running, this bill picks winners and losers among agencies and programs across government by moving $30 billion between various accounts."

Democrats noted that without passing the resolution, the government would shut down.

John Brandt contributed to this report