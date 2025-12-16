Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to where we stand with a healthcare package

Republicans face internal divisions over expiring Obamacare subsidies and insurance company payments

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
close
Senate fails to pass healthcare bills; House set to consider separate measure Video

Senate fails to pass healthcare bills; House set to consider separate measure

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the Senate healthcare vote and pressure on Congress to advance its own bill on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., all but hammered a nail into the coffin of the Senate trying to address healthcare in 2025 today.

"We're not going to pass anything by the end of this week. But I do think there is a potential pathway in January," said Thune. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., nixed an idea from GOP moderates for a temporary extension of expiring Obamacare subsidies because it didn’t comply with congressional budgetary rules.

KENNEDY URGES GOP TO RESTART SPENDING BATTLE AMID SOARING COST OF LIVING, WARNS AGAINST WASTING MAJORITY

Sen. John Thune

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said there could be a "potential pathway" to addressing health care in January 2026. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

But this afternoon, Johnson reversed himself and is willing to entertain a plan from Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y.

Rather than simply extending the subsidies on an interim basis, which means that insurance companies receive the money, LaLota’s plan provides a two-year tax deduction for those who previously received the Obamacare aid.

MODERATE REPUBLICAN ERUPTS ON HOUSE GOP LEADERS, SAYS NOT HOLDING OBAMACARE VOTE IS 'ABSOLUTE BULLS---'

President Trump said he would not sign a bill that continued to send money to the insurance companies. So, the LaLota approach cuts out insurance companies from the equation, and policyholders score a tax credit.

LaLota in Washington

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., proposed a plan providing two-year tax deductions for people who previously received Obamacare aid. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo, File)

LaLota and others are due to present their plan in the House Rules Committee later today. It was believed that Johnson and the rules panel would block the older plan to renew the subsidies. But Johnson said "there's a real possibility they get a vote on it."

SENATE REPUBLICANS UNVEIL PLAN TO REPLACE OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES WITH HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

That said, a vote is far from a guarantee of a fix. And it’s far from certain that the House would adopt the amendment and copy it onto the underlying GOP health care bill.

The House is set to debate and vote on a bill tomorrow to allow for "association" healthcare plans. That would permit groups of people to pool their money together to purchase insurance plans, and, conceivably, save money.

chuck schumer and hakeem jeffries

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., appeared skeptical that lawmakers could address premiums. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

Some moderates from swing districts are still not satisfied and worried about the political consequences in the 2026 midterms if Republicans fail to address healthcare.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., appeared skeptical that Congress could address the skyrocketing premiums ex post facto in 2026.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can't do it after Jan. 1," said Schumer. "It’s expired already. It's not the same as it was before. Once it expires, the toothpaste is out of the tube."

Also today, Schumer refused to commit to Democrats using the same tactics with healthcare to lord over Republicans as the next government funding deadline approaches Jan. 30.

Chad Pergram currently serves as Chief Congressional Correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue