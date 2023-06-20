The Hitchhiker’s Guide to censuring Schiff this week

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) has prepped a revamped resolution to sanction Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Fla.) for his role in the Russia probe and former President Trump.

We have a new, prospective timeline for when Schiff may in fact face censure, the second-most serious form of discipline in the House. Censure only trails expulsion. We expect action on Wednesday and Friday this week – with a likely censure of Schiff on Friday. But, this is subject to change.

Luna must first "notice" the new censure resolution, which we believe could happen on Wednesday.

Luna would present the new measure on the floor. Like last time, Democrats would move to table or "set aside" the updated censure resolution. Twenty Republicans joined Democrats last week voting to table the resolution. That’s because the old censure plan included a $16 million fine. Some Republicans opposed the fine because they worried it would fuel a tit-for-tat. So, 20 GOPers voted to table the censure resolution, thus killing it for the time being.

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED

Luna went back to the drawing board and took out the fine.

When the measure comes to the floor Wednesday, Luna will speak about her charges against Schiff. Expect Democrats to again move to table or kill the resolution. However, this time, we believe the motion to table will fail.

That will trigger immediate debate of up to an hour on the Luna resolution to censure Schiff.

Schiff could speak on his own behalf or deputize someone else to handle things on the floor for the Democrats.

Schiff could also ask the House that he make a "point of personal privilege" and speak on the House floor. That’s allowed if a member believes the integrity of the House is in question or someone is trying to impugn their motives.

Former Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-N.Y.) took advantage of this opportunity to speak on the floor.

Regardless, the House could vote at the end of the debate to actually censure Schiff. Or, more likely, the House postpones the censure vote until Friday.

The latter scenario is more likely because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to a Joint Meeting of Congress late Thursday afternoon.

So, on Friday, the House likely takes a vote to censure Schiff. It is a straight up or down vote. A simple majority is required.

If the House votes to censure Schiff, he must immediately appear in the well of the House chamber. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will take the dais and read the following:

"Will the gentleman from California present himself in the well? By its adoption of House Resolution xx, the House has resolved that Representative Adam Schiff be censured. That Representative Adam Schiff forthwith present himself in the well of the House for the pronouncement of censure. That Representative Adam Schiff be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker."

McCarthy will rap the gavel and the deed is done.

Keep in mind that McCarthy abhors Schiff. The Speaker frequently denounces his Golden State colleague publicly. Watch for the dynamic visual of this when it unfolds: McCarthy standing atop the House dais handing down the punishment to Schiff as he stands on the floor of the House below.